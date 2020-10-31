Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) Shares Gap Up to $773.00

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $773.00, but opened at $798.00. Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) shares last traded at $781.28, with a volume of 13,914 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $318.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 778.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a GBX 4.67 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In related news, insider Ian Barlow sold 57,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09), for a total value of £440,495.48 ($575,510.16).

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) Company Profile (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

