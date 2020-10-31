Bank of America Corp DE Has $56,000 Holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 139.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

