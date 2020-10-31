Bank of America Corp DE Buys New Stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 146.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 10.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Kamada Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kamada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

