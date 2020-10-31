Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) by 398.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 267.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 724,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 527,391 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $4,212,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 29.6% during the second quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,391,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 317,537 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 264,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 19.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. TELA Bio has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a current ratio of 25.98. The company has a market cap of $218.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

