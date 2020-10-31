Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 32.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 15.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 108.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 62,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVI opened at $12.50 on Friday. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Roulston purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Retail Value in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

