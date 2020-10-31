Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,968 Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,872,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRBO opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

