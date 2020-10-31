Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 14.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 179,084 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 88,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 67,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.55. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 145.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

In related news, Director Maureen Oconnell acquired 13,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $50,781.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,923.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

