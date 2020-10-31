Bank of America Corp DE Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AMOV opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

