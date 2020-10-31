Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,971 Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

SPFI opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.55.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

