Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 151.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 253.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rimini Street by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $191,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $219.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,840 shares in the company, valued at $498,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

