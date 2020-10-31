Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 897,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 3,216,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 514,719 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Gulfport Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

