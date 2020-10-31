Bank of America Corp DE Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 2,501.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Akerna were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Akerna by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. Akerna Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 137.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

