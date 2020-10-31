Bank of America Corp DE Sells 520,645 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MannKind were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNKD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 59.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 53.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.11. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Has $56,000 Holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H
Bank of America Corp DE Has $56,000 Holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H
Bank of America Corp DE Buys New Stake in Kamada Ltd.
Bank of America Corp DE Buys New Stake in Kamada Ltd.
Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in TELA Bio
Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in TELA Bio
Retail Value Inc. Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE
Retail Value Inc. Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,968 Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,968 Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Acacia Research Co. Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE
Acacia Research Co. Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report