Bank of America Corp DE Sells 520,645 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MannKind were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNKD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 59.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 53.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.11. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

