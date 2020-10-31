Bank of America Corp DE Has $59,000 Stock Position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,811 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AXU opened at $2.49 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

