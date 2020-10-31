Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,175 Shares of Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) by 1,195.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Landmark Bancorp worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LARK. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,198 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $46,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $23.45 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

