Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 1,140.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $157.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Societe Generale downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.