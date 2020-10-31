Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

FXY stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.87.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

