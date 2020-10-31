Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Culp were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Culp during the second quarter worth $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Culp during the first quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Culp by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Culp stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

