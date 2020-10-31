Bank of America Corp DE Has $58,000 Stake in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 1,334.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.28. GasLog Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.57 million. Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

