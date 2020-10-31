Bank of America Corp DE Purchases New Shares in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 77.6% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 208,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $849,000.

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ELMD opened at $8.31 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.