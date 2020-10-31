6,140 Shares in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSBR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Champions Oncology by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Champions Oncology by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSBR stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a P/E ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.10. Champions Oncology Inc has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

