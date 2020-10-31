National Bank Financial Upgrades National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to “Buy”

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

