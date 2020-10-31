Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,492,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 275,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE:VET opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $391.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.