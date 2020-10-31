Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Princeton’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – B. Riley lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BPRN. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

BPRN stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 19.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $521,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

