Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 3,175 Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 57.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

