Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 9,838 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,299,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 41.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 349,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 417,376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 481,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 6.75. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.96.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,500 shares of company stock worth $121,386. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.