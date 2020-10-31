Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) versus Insulet (OTCMKTS:PODD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vivos alerts:

This table compares Vivos and Insulet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 588.28 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Insulet $738.20 million 19.77 $11.60 million $0.19 1,169.74

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Risk and Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -1,224.52% Insulet 2.20% 10.96% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vivos and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Insulet 1 10 8 0 2.37

Insulet has a consensus price target of $223.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Vivos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insulet beats Vivos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. It sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.