Contrasting Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) and Tandy Leather Factory (NYSE:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Tandy Leather Factory has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapestry has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and Tapestry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Leather Factory $83.10 million 0.32 $1.96 million N/A N/A Tapestry $4.96 billion 1.24 -$652.10 million $0.97 22.92

Tandy Leather Factory has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tapestry.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and Tapestry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Leather Factory N/A N/A N/A Tapestry -13.14% 9.65% 3.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tandy Leather Factory and Tapestry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Leather Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapestry 0 10 15 0 2.60

Tapestry has a consensus price target of $23.14, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. Given Tapestry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tapestry is more favorable than Tandy Leather Factory.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Tapestry shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Tapestry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tapestry beats Tandy Leather Factory on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials. It also manufactures leather lace and do-it-yourself kits. The company sells its products through company-owned stores; and orders generated from its Website, tandyleather.com. As of March 6, 2019, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 2 stores located in the United Kingdom and Spain. It serves individual retail customers; and wholesale, manufacturer, and institutional groups, such as horse and tack shops, Western wear, crafters, upholsterers, cobblers, auto repair, education, hospitals, prisons, and other businesses that use its products as raw materials to produce goods for resale. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. It also provides women's footwear; eyewear, such as sunglasses; jewelry comprising bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings; fragrances and watches; various women's seasonal lifestyle apparel collections that include outerwear; and ready-to-wear and cold weather accessories, which comprise gloves, scarves, and hats. In addition, the company offers kids ready-to-wear items; housewares and home accessories, including fashion bedding and tableware; and stationery and gifts, as well as weekend accessories and other lifestyle products. Further, the company licenses rights to market and distribute its eyewear, watches, and fragrances under the Coach brand; and fashion bedding, eyewear, footwear, tableware, stationery and gift, tech accessories, and watches under the Kate Spade brand. It sells its products to consumers through a network of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman operated stores, including the Internet and concession shop-in-shops; and wholesale customers, as well as through independent third party distributors. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 1,432 stores. The company was formerly known as Coach, Inc. and changed its name to Tapestry, Inc. in October 2017. Tapestry, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

