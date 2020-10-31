Analyzing Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (NYSE:KLMR)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Azul has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Azul and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 1 4 3 0 2.25 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azul presently has a consensus target price of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 39.87%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Azul and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $2.78 billion 1.78 -$608.94 million $2.63 4.51 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.04 $501.76 million N/A N/A

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Azul.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Azul and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul -80.96% -10.48% -6.74% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Azul Company Profile

Azul S.A. provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

