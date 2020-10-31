Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRGLF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

HRGLF opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

