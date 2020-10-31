Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRGLF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

HRGLF opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Analyst Recommendations for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vivos versus Insulet Head-To-Head Comparison
Vivos versus Insulet Head-To-Head Comparison
Broadwind vs. Soligen Technologies Head-To-Head Analysis
Broadwind vs. Soligen Technologies Head-To-Head Analysis
Contrasting McRae Industries & Caleres
Contrasting McRae Industries & Caleres
SWK versus Roan Holdings Group Critical Comparison
SWK versus Roan Holdings Group Critical Comparison
Contrasting Tapestry and Tandy Leather Factory
Contrasting Tapestry and Tandy Leather Factory
Analyzing Azul and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
Analyzing Azul and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report