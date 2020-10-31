Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €127.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) received a €127.00 ($149.41) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.69 ($126.70).

SY1 opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.20.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

