Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $55.35 on Friday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,044,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,721,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,760 shares of company stock worth $41,905,822 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after buying an additional 5,630,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 135.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 859.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,822,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth $66,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

