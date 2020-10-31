KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.78).

KGX stock opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.67. KION GROUP AG has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

