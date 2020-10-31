KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €58.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.36 ($82.78).

KGX opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.67. KION GROUP AG has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

