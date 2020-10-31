KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.78).

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.67.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

