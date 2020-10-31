Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €48.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €48.00 ($56.47) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

