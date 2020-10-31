Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

FRA:FRE opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a fifty day moving average of €37.50 and a 200-day moving average of €40.49.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

