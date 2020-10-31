Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRE opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.49.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

