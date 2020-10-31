Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:NGLS.PA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.15

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS.PA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and traded as low as $21.56. Targa Resources Partners shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 384,047 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

Targa Resources Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGLS.PA)

Targa Resources Partners LP is a provider of midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States with a presence in crude oil gathering and petroleum terminaling. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

