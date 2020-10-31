Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.70 ($7.88).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.62 and a 200 day moving average of €7.62.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.