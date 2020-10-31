PME African Infrastructure Opport. (LON:PMEA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

PME African Infrastructure Opport. PLC (LON:PMEA)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. PME African Infrastructure Opport. shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 302,367 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 49.49, a quick ratio of 49.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

About PME African Infrastructure Opport. (LON:PMEA)

PME African Infrastructure Opportunities PLC is a principal investment firm making investments in transportation, telecommunications, energy, water and sanitation, and infrastructure-related real estate sectors. The firm typically invests in existing or Greenfield projects in Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PME African Infrastructure Opport. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PME African Infrastructure Opport. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.