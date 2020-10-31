Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.42. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 12,209 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

