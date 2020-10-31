Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,204.77

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,204.77 and traded as low as $1,107.00. Softcat plc (SCT.L) shares last traded at $1,125.00, with a volume of 256,507 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 957 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,197.33 ($15.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,204.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Softcat plc (SCT.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Softcat plc (SCT.L)’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

Softcat plc (SCT.L) Company Profile (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

