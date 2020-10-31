Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $351.58

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.58 and traded as low as $341.00. Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) shares last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 255,507 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $256.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.11%.

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

