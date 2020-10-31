Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $173.95

Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.95 and traded as low as $170.02. Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 364,375 shares trading hands.

ATYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $211.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.