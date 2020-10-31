Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.29

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and traded as low as $67.46. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) shares last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 272,612 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $249.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.19.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.88%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.