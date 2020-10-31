Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $224.83

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.83 and traded as low as $212.00. Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at $216.95, with a volume of 54,416 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23.

Get Invesco Income Growth Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.49%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.