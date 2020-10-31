The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $453.32

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.32 and traded as low as $433.50. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) shares last traded at $437.50, with a volume of 211,836 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.75, a current ratio of 26.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a market cap of $772.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 453.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 459.37.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

