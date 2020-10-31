Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.97

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and traded as low as $84.80. Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) shares last traded at $84.83, with a volume of 185,408 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

