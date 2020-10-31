Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.03. Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 50,264 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

About Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

